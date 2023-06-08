Broncos roster review: Wide receiver Taylor Grimes

Taylor Grimes is one of the many undrafted rookies added to the Denver Broncos roster after the draft. Grimes began at Illinois State and transferred to Incarnate World as a junior where he really established himself as a potential NFL caliber player. In those two seasons with the Incarnate World Cardinals, Grimes earned the honors of All-American Second Team, All-Conference First Team, and won the Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year award in 2021.

Grimes also set every UIW receiving record you could think of with most touchdowns in a single game (4), most receiving yards in a game (193), most receptions in a game (12), along with setting the most receiving yards and touchdowns in a season for UIW. In his senior year, Grimes had 6 games with 100+ receiving yards and posted 4 multi-touchdown games.

Player Profile

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 188 lbs

College: Incarnate World

Position: Wide Receiver

40-time: 4.74

Experience: Rookie

2023 Outlook

It won’t be easy for the undrafted rookie to make the roster, let alone get playing time, competing with other experienced receivers on the roster like Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and Marquez Callaway. Grimes shows a lot of toughness and grit that could open up a spot for him to make an impact potentially on special teams and over time make his way into the offense. Former Patriots wide receiver, Julian Edelman, started out on special teams and over time earned the trust of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick to be integrated into the offense. Let’s see if Grimes can find a way to make himself stand out from the other young receivers on the roster to Sean Payton.

Highlights

Check out these highlights of new Broncos WR Taylor Grimes

Taylor Grimes caught 83 passes for 1,221 yards and 15 touchdowns last fall.