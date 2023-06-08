Report: Broncos expected to pursue Dalvin Cook once officially released by Vikings

Adam Schefter has several updates on the Dalvin Cook front. First, he is reporting that the Minnesota Vikings have informed him that he will be released. Second, he says both the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins are expected to pursue the star running back once officially released.

The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two of the teams that are expected to have an interest in signing running back Dalvin Cook once he officially is released, per sources. There likely will be others, but those two have been monitoring Cook for weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023

As I wrote this post, the Vikings suddenly had a change of heart on the imminent release and will reportedly attempt to trade Cook once last time today. If they are unable to find a trade partner, they will release him on Friday.

I can’t imagine any team will trade for Cook knowing the Vikings intend to release him free and clear tomorrow, but we’ll have to see about that.

When healthy, Dalvin Cook has been one of the best running backs in the NFL since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2017. Over the last four seasons, Cook has dominated with over 1,000 yards in each of the last four years and while piling up 46 touchdowns. At 27, he would have plenty of juice left in the tank too.

While I love me some Javonte Williams, there is no doubt that Cook would be an immediate upgrade. Sean Payton could also find a way to utilize both Williams and Cook in a significant way as he has a history of having two premier backs in his offenses over the years. Looking over Payton’s career with the New Orleans Saints shows many seasons where he had them in the Top 10 ranking in rushing yards, especially once he found the dynamic duo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.

