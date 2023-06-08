Report: Broncos are signing veteran pass rusher Frank Clark

According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, the Denver Broncos are signing veteran pass rusher Frank Clark. The former Chiefs pass rusher is a 3x Pro Bowler and won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, will now join the Broncos and attempt to slow down quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

ESPN’s lead NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the Broncos are signing Frank Clark to a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million dollars and is getting $5.5 million guaranteed with the remaining two million to be earned through incentives.

Frank Clark is a former second-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. He is a 3x Pro Bowler and won two Super Bowls during his stint with the Chiefs. Now, at age 30, he will join the Broncos and provide some much-needed depth to their edge rushing unit.

During his eight seasons in the NFL, Frank Clark has played in 120 regular season games and has totaled 264 tackles, 59.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 13 pass deflections and 2 career interceptions. This past season for the Chiefs, Clark totaled 39 tackles, 5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Broncos head coach Sean Payton talked on the phone with Frank Clark earlier this week and the two “hit it off” which lead to him signing with the team. Clark confirmed this when he told CBS Sports’s Josina Anderson that he picked the Broncos because of Sean Payton and that he wants to play alongside Randy Gregory and try to get the Broncos “back to the mountaintop”.

Clark joins a Broncos edge rushing unit that needed some veteran depth. Starter Randy Gregory has a long injury history and Baron Browning is undergoing offseason arthroscopic knee surgery which will sideline him until the start of training camp. Behind these three you have 2022 second-round pick Nik Bonitto who had a disappointing rookie season, Jonathon Cooper, Aaron Patrick, Christopher Allen, and UDFA Thomas Incoom. So, Clark adds some much-needed veteran depth.

I like this signing by the Broncos. Clark is a talented edge rusher who adds some much-needed depth, experience, and talent to their edge rushing unit while also weakening their division rivals. Clark’s regular season numbers may not blow you away, but he has been a key member of their defense during their postseason runs. He totaled 10.5 postseason sacks for the Chiefs while also getting three postseason sacks with the Seahawks. These 13.5 sacks give him the third-most sacks in the postseason in NFL history. So, if the Broncos reach the postseason, they have a player on their roster who has proven to show up for the big games.