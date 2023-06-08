Report: Baron Browning recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, Denver Broncos edge rusher Baron Browning underwent offseason arthroscopic knee surgery. The explosive edge rusher has been absent from OTA practices, and this explains why.

Baron Browning undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery; Broncos to sign Frank Clark to one year, $5.5 million deal. https://t.co/tpR1eHMz1N via @9NEWS #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) June 8, 2023

According to Klis, Browning recently underwent surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus in his knee but is expected back by the start of training camp.

The talented pass rusher transitioned from inside linebacker to edge rusher this past season and quickly became one of the Broncos' best pass rushers. He was expected to start alongside Randy Gregory this upcoming season, but this injury and surgery have derailed his offseason a bit. It also adds some more injury concerns to the Broncos' two starting edge rushers. We all know about Gregory’s injury concerns and now with Browning suffering a knee injury that requires surgery, the Broncos needed to add to their depth. So, this helps explain the signing of veteran Frank Clark.

I would argue the Clark signing was needed regardless of Browning’s injury, but it makes even more sense now. You have injury concerns with both of your starting edge rushers and the depth behind them have not proven to be reliable players as of yet. So, adding a veteran like Clark for insurance and depth makes a lot of sense.

It sounds like Browning should be good to go by the start of training camp, so hopefully, he can return from this surgery with no setbacks and be a disruptive pass rusher for the Broncos this upcoming season.