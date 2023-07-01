Denver Broncos: Would You Rather

Taking coaching and quarterbacks out the equation for these comparisons, which wide receiver trios (between the Jaguars, Jets, and Browns) are you taking over the Denver Broncos current core of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick?

Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones

I’m taking the Jags trio here over the Broncos to start off. Kirk has established himself as a legitimate receiver in the NFL last season and will only get better with Ridley coming back from his yearlong suspension. Jones is also coming off a great season with 823 receiving yards and five touchdowns, which is very solid for a WR3. With Ridley arguably being the best receiver out of the six, along with Kirk and Jones coming off career years it’s hard to put them under the Broncos trio of Jeudy, Sutton, and Patrick.

New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman

Outside of Wilson, there is nothing very enticing about the Jet’s receiving core to me. Even though Wilson is much better than Jeudy, Sutton, and Patrick, I like the Broncos wide receiver depth at the WR2 and WR3 spot more which is why I’m sticking with the Broncos here. Who knows if the Jets will be able to use Hardman as well as Andy Reid did in Kansas City and when it comes down to Sutton/Jeudy versus Lazard, I’m taking the guys in orange.

Cleveland Browns: Amari Cooper, Donovan People-Jones, Elijah Moore

This one was tougher than I thought it would be, but I am once again picking the Broncos trio in this matchup. Once again, the Broncos clearly lose the WR1 battle with Cooper taking the cake having six total thousand yard seasons in his career, whereas the Broncos trio only has one combined. But depth in football is too important and nowadays teams cannot be too reliant on one main pass catcher on offense. With as solid as we know Patrick is posting back to back 700+ receiving yard seasons in 2020 and 2021 before his injury was the selling point for me to pick the Broncos. Yes, Moore has the upside on Patrick and could break out with his new team, but Patrick’s stats are simply superior with just as bad QB play as Moore had in New York.

Horse Tracks

Ex-Denver Broncos OL Mark Schlereth Lambasts Russell Wilson For Twitter Post - Sports Illustrated Mile High Huddle: Denver Broncos News, Analysis and More

Russell Wilson seems to be on Mark Schlereth's nerves a little bit.

Why the Broncos are only allowing 3,000 fans into training camp practices

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Training camp practices will look a little bit different in 2023. The Broncos are allowing 3,000 fans into each practice this year. On a typical day, that's about how many fans you would have seen on the hill in years past, but occasionally the crowds grew bigger, like for the first practice of

Mile High Morning: Drew Sanders projected to make 2023 All-Rookie Team by NFL.com

Sanders is one of just three players drafted in the third round or later that Chad Reuter projected to make the team’s defense.