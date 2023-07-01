Broncos roster review: Wide Receiver Montrell Washington

Montrell Washington is a returning second-year wide receiver who was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round back in 2022. In his first year in the league last season, Washington primarily served as a special teams player returning kickoffs and punts. Washington fielded 32 punts averaging 8.5 yards per return with a long of 30 yards and 18 kickoffs averaging 18.9 yards per return with a long of 29 yards, resulting in the Broncos having the lowest kickoff return average and the 12th lowest punt return average in 2022.

Player Profile

Height: 5’10 | Weight: 170

College: Samford | 40-time: 4.48

Experience: 2nd year

2023 Outlook:

For any rookie or younger wide receiver on this roster, it will be tough to break into the pass catching rotation of Jeudy, Sutton, Patrick, and Callaway, so it seems Washington will be primarily judged on his impact on special teams. Paton took Washington late in last year’s draft to give the Broncos a spark in the return game and Washington has yet to leave his mark as a return man. Back in March of 2022 on a Mile High poll, 61% of the voters were happy with the selection and thought Washington could bring something to the table with his elite quickness shown in college. As said above, the Broncos were dead last in kickoff return average last season and I doubt Washington will be on the roster much longer if that trend continues into next season.

Washington’s 2021 College Highlights: