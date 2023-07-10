Broncos roster review: Wide Receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey

The wide receiver position is going to provide some of the best competition in the Denver Broncos’ upcoming training camp sessions.

Currently sitting at a dozen players deep, the team is going to have to make some tough decisions and let go of some quality players.

Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, and Marvin Mims are the clear cut top four and are locks for the final roster. As I wrote previously, I think the Broncos carry six receivers and believe Jalen Virgil is going to take one of those spots.

That leaves just room for one more receiver. Who could that be? My bet would be K.J. Hamler assuming he stays healthy. If not, Lil’Jordan Humphrey could find his way into the final mix with a strong camp performance.

That being said, he has a tough task ahead of him in order to earn a spot on their final 53-man roster. Let’s take a deeper dive into Humphrey’s career to date and see what the former Texas Longhorns standout can bring to the squad.

Player Profile

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 225 pounds | Age: 25 years old

40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds | Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches | Broad Jump: 9’ 11 inches

Arm Length: 32-1/4 inches | Hands: 9-1/2 inches | Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches

Short Shuttle: 4.29 seconds | 3-Cone Drill: 7.09 seconds | Bench Press: 13 reps

2022 Statistics

He appeared in just six games with two catches for 20 yards with the New England Patriots.

How does wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey fit with the Denver Broncos?

After a phenomenal junior season with the Longhorns notching 86 catches for 1176 yards and 9 touchdowns, Humphrey declared early for the 2019 NFL Draft. Most outlets had him slated as a Day 3 selection, but a poor combine performance (4.75 40-yard dash and one of the worst RAS scores) he ended up going undrafted.

Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints signed him as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft concluded. He spent three years with the Saints mostly as a practice squad and reserve player and appeared in 18 games with 16 catches for 295 yards and three touchdowns from 2019-2021.

Humphrey’s size is a huge plus, but as noted earlier, he isn’t that athletic which is a huge concern. His large wing span and ability to fight for tough catches is a plus, but the Broncos already have Sutton and Patrick who are far better and already offer that.

If there is one positive in his direction, it’s his familiarity and knowledge of Payton’s offense system. That could help him get a leg up on others vying for one of Denver’s final receiver spots early on in camp, but is that enough to hold out long-term over the course of camp? I’m not so sure.

Final Thoughts

On the outside looking in, it’s really hard to find a path where Humphrey makes the final 53-man roster. Wide receiver is one of the deepest positions on the team and in my opinion, there are just too many other high profile names ahead of him for him to earn a spot. That being said, I think he has a good shot to stick around on the Broncos’ practice squad given his past experience with Payton.