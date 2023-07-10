Horse Tracks: Reserved optimism in Broncos Country

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Over the last few weeks, I have had the wonderful opportunity to travel to Denver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Santa Fe. I love that Broncos Country is so large and proud. In the few interactions I’ve had with some of these folks in these places, Broncos Country is more reserved than I’ve ever seen them.

In Denver, the Nuggets had just won the NBA championship and so I totally understand the Broncos gear being shelved in favor of Nuggs championship swag. In LA, the dude who flashed me his kickass Broncos tattoo on his leg at Universal Studios was more stoked about his tattoo than the Broncos prospects in 2023. In Vegas, the gregarious ‘go Broncos’ that once elicited an excited similar response from other fans was painfully muted - not as emphatic. In Santa Fe, the biker rocking Wes Welker jersey didn’t even respond to me... probably because his bike was so loud and didn’t hear me.

By now, the dour feelings left by tragically awful seasons have usually been replaced by free agent and draft pick love. That new coach? He’s got it figured out. Now we just may have figured out the quarterback position. Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

Broncos fans are victims of hype fatigue.

After last season’s let down with Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett, the fanbase’s ability to digest BS is at an all-time low. Don’t get me wrong, Broncos fans are some of the NFL’s most passionate, but there is an inflection point where expectation and performance have to intersect. That hasn’t happened in quite some time and it’s unfortunate since expectations for this team are at an all-time low.

Let’s hope that Sean Payton and all changes for the 2023 begin to turn the tide of miserable football in Denver. It’s helpful to think that we are more at the beginning of the end of that era, but until there’s evidence to the contrary...

So, for the leg tattoo guy, biker Wes Welker, the fans slurping on $36 yards-of-margaritas in Vegas, and those still feeling the buzz of a Nuggets victory, the NFL season is around the corner. It’s okay to hope, but it’s normal to protect those hopes.

Show us something. Then replay it on that massively awesome scoreboard y’all installed. Broncos Country needs it.

HEADLINES

Broncos RB Javonte Williams - Feel 'ready to go' from ACL - ESPN

Broncos running back Javonte Williams, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 4 last season, said Sunday "the plan'' is for him to be cleared for the start of training camp.

Jets CB Sauce Gardner has 'a lot of things' to work on after standout rookie season

Sauce Gardner enjoyed a hardware-winning rookie campaign, walking into the NFL as a lockdown corner. But even the Defensive Rookie of the Year knows he can improve.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud feels OTAs were 'good start,' but still aiming to 'do better' as camp approaches

The Houston Texans haven't anointed No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud the starter yet, but the rookie made strides during offseason workouts that should make that announcement fait accompli during training camp. Stroud said Sunday that he's pleased with the

Who'll fill Tom Brady leadership void on 2023 Bucs? Tristan Wirfs says he has to 'take over' - CBSSports.com

Wirfs is one of four offensive starters remaining from Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV championship team

Dalvin Cook rumors: Dolphins offer too low as Patriots and Jets also interested, tag deadline key, per reports - CBSSports.com

Cook is interesting in a Miami homecoming but apparently not their current contract offer

DeAndre Hopkins rumors: Chiefs, Patriots and Titans in contact with WR, two have made offers, per reports - CBSSports.com

The former Pro Bowler, meanwhile, is trying to drum up his market

Future Hall of Famer Richard Sherman reveals which NFL receiver showed him it was time to retire - CBSSports.com

Sherman says he knew 2021 would 'probably' be his last NFL season at precisely this moment