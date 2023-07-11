Broncos roster review: DL Jordan Jackson

Jordan Jackson will begin his second year in the league but first in Denver when Training Camp rolls around in two weeks.

The defensive tackle out of the Air Force Academy is returning to Colorado after signing a reserve/futures contract with the Denver Broncos in January, officially joining the roster in March.

Player Profile

Height: 6-foot-4| Weight: 294 pounds Experience: Second season | Age: 25 years old

As a Falcon, Jackson logged 130 total tackles (65 solo and 27 for a loss), 12.5 sacks, five batted passes and one forced fumble during his three seasons at the Air Force Academy.

Since Jackson didn’t play in any regular season games with the Saints, this year will be considered his first official NFL season.

Broncos liked Jordan Jackson heading into draft - strong presence at his Pro Day - but Saints got him in 6th rd. On PS all season without call up. Saints wanted him back for 2023 but George Paton came calling and Jackson decided on fresh start with Broncos. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 11, 2023

From his draft profile:

Since there is no NFL film from 2022 to rely on, the only play we’ve seen out of Jackson has been his college work.

Tony Pauline had this to say about Jackson before the 2022 Draft:

Positives: Nice-sized and relatively athletic defensive lineman who plays with great intensity. Fires off the snap with a terrific first step, quickly locates the action, and has a closing burst. Easily changes direction, gets down the line pursuing plays, and catches ball handlers from the backside. Resilient, works his hands throughout the action, and plays through the whistle. Negatives: Not a big or strong defensive lineman and gets pushed off the ball. Must do a better job bending his knees and blocking with leverage. Average pass rusher.

And some of his interviews as a rookie last year with the Saints give great insight into his friendly demeanor and love for the game.

2023 outlook for Broncos defensive tackle Jordan Jackson

The Saints reportedly wanted to keep Jackson, but after stashing the sixth-round pick from the 2022 draft on the practice squad, Jackson looked elsewhere for a fresh start in his new “Year 1.”

According to Mike Klis of 9 NEWS, the Broncos had been impressed with Jackson, but the Saints got him first. George Paton decided to take him back a year later.

So the young defensive lineman should have a little chip on his shoulder, which always bodes well for a defender looking to take some frustration out on opposing QBs and RBs.

Jackson will find himself fighting for a roster spot once again as he is most likely a third or fourth option behind defensive end Zach Allen right now.

Final Thoughts

As one draft analyst said in 2022, the key for Jackson getting a roster spot is for coaches to find the sweet spot to play him. He has played defensive tackle and defensive end, is speedy and athletic, and has experience on both the inside and outside.

Jackson is 25 pounds heavier than his college days, so the extra bulk on his strong build should help Jackson hold his own against bigger-but-less-mobile offensive linemen.