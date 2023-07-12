Broncos roster review: Outside linebacker Marcus Haynes

The Denver Broncos signed undrafted college free agent Marcus Haynes to see if he has what it takes to make it in the NFL. He’s got a chip and a chair which reminds me a lot of the story of Shaq Barrett a number of years back.

Marcus Haynes #52

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 240 pounds | Age: 25 years old

Experience: Rookie | College: Old Dominion

How he fits with the Broncos

Haynes is a true diamond in the rough. The big thing that jumps out to me initially is his weight. At 240 lbs (it was in the 230s in college) he’s not got the size you want to see in a NFL OLB. Can he add size? Does he bring enough athleticism to make it on the big stage?

We can look back at his college stats and see success at Old Dominion with 22 TFL, 15 sacks, and 103 tackles. But let’s be real: Old Dominion isn’t a team that will go against the kind opponents that will test a player against the kind of talent they will go against in the NFL.

The Broncos are taking a flier here to see if they have something to work with. Does he have the right work ethic? Will his frame support enough bulk to be competitive while taking his game to the next level? Can he develop the techniques needed to be a disruptive force in the backfield?

Final Word

There’s very little known about Haynes as most drafniks wouldn’t really pay attention to such a slim OLB and obviously, teams didn’t think enough of him to draft him in the first place. This is Haynes’ shot to show Sean Payton he has something worth developing. I see him as a long shot to make the team as the Broncos need impact urgently. They will likely focus more on getting their middle-tier backups leveled up than using a practice squad position to develop a long shot.

But all of that can change in training camp. I’d love to see the young man flash consistently and make the coaches have to use a practice squad or roster spot on him.