I’ve been reading Andrew Mason for as long as I’ve been a part of this blog. The vast majority of the time, I read what he writes and find myself nodding along. But today is not that day.

He makes a strong case in today’s lead-off article for why Ed McCaffrey should be in the Broncos’ Ring of Fame.

I’m honestly not sure why we’re even having the discussion.

Don’t get me wrong. I love me some Eddie Mac. The guy was a tough son of a gun and played the game the right way. One of my favorite memories from our first Super Bowl win was him absolutely destroying Brian Williams and helping the team get a huge chunk of yards on a sneaky little fullback swing pass. Check it out:

Those of us who watched him play in his prime remember 3 straight years of over 1,000 yards receiving from 1998-2000. The Broncos offense at the time was a thing of beauty and Ed McCaffrey was a significant piece of that puzzle.

But for me, the Ring of Fame means legacy. It is Broncos Country’s Hall of Fame. And this team has a significant legacy that goes back decades. I don’t think you can put in every guy that had 3 years of great play. That just doesn’t make sense outside of Terrell Davis who was arguably the best running back ever in the NFL for a similar amount of time.

I’m curious to hear your thoughts, Broncos Country. Hit up the poll and the comments and let us know what you think.

