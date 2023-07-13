Four Broncos named as semifinalists for 2024 Hall of Fame Class

Good morning, Broncos Country.

Sixty semifinalists were announced yesterday for the upcoming 2024 Hall of Fame Class.

Among those are four players/coaches with strong ties to the Denver Broncos. All historical stalwarts in the franchise’s history.

Mike Shanahan, Randy Gradishar, Dan Reeves, and Alex Gibbs made the cut. Those are words we have heard before. Alas, after years of being shunned by the selection committee and voting process, most fans across Broncos Country are extremely skeptical that they will get in any time soon.

I think we can all agree that everyone of them deserves enshrinement. That’s not just orange and blue bias—it’s cold hard football facts. Gradishar was a decimating force on defense and all three coaches helped revolutionize the game and changed the landscape of the National Football League for years to come.

Those notions are indisputable.

For a long time, our writers have authored some of the strongest arguments for their selection to the Hall of Fame. Ian St. Clair’s pieces on Shanahan and Gradishar represent the gold standard of why they deserve that honor. Jess Place’s discourse on Reeves is worth revisiting. Last but not least, Joe Mahoney’s homage to Gibbs deserves your glance once more.

If anyone on the selection committee took the time of those articles, they would easily be convinced that their accomplishments deserve the honored distinction of a bronze bust in the Halls of Canton. Longtime readers and lifelong Broncos fans already know the truth—it’s beyond time these four legends get selected—and it’s extremely heinous that they already aren’t.

As always—thanks for reading. Here are some clips for today’s installment of Horse Tracks.

Former Raiders coach wants revenge for "massive hit job" that forced him out.