Broncos to release alternate helmet on July 25th

The Denver Broncos announced today that they will be releasing their alternative helmet design on July 25, 2023, which is in just a few weeks. Here’s the teaser they posted on Twitter earlier today:

According to Aric DiLalla on Twitter, fans will get to take pictures with the new alternate helmet on July 29 and Aug. 17. That latter date is when we’ll learn which games the team will be wearing these alternate helmets. The NFL has allowed teams to use these alternates twice in 2023.

It sure looks like we could be seeing the old-school ‘D’ make a comeback here. If not, old-timers like me will be disappointed. The thought of seeing that logo on a light color backdrop is quite appealing.

What do you think of this announcement and what do you hope the new helmet alternative will look like?