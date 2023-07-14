Broncos roster review: Safety Devon Key

From his debut as an undrafted free agent to now, Devon Key has been shuffled around a few different teams’ practice squads and future/reserve lists. What will his career look like now that he’s landed in Denver?

Listed for chart depth in the safety position as of now, Key doesn’t seem to have anything major resting on his shoulders for the upcoming season — except maybe his own shot.

Quick Stats

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 208 lbs

Experience: 1 year

Age: 25

Background

Devon Key was born and raised in Lexington, Kentucky. Although his father, Donte Key, was a linebacker for the University of Kentucky, Devon went the WKU route instead of becoming a Wildcat. As a teenager, Devon played for Bryan Station High School before receiving a college scholarship to become a Hilltopper. His first year (2016) was spent as a redshirt.

In 2017 — his redshirt freshman year — Key started at safety, managing 94 tackles and an interception. He followed this up in 2018 with 71 tackles (three for loss), three interceptions (a team high), and six pass breakups in 12 games started.

In 2019, Key completed his first pick-six, along with 93 tackles (2.5 for loss) and a fumble recovery. By the end of his career with WKU in 2020, Key had recorded 350 tackles (setting a record since 2009), including 92 that year, 3 pass breakups, and an interception. He played 49 of 50 possible games.

During his time as a Hilltopper, the safety earned a number of titles, including the 2020 All-Conference USA Second Team, 2019 Conference USA Honorable Mention, Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week, and PFF College C-USA Team of the Week, among others.

Where he fits with the Broncos

Despite the strides he made in college, Key went unselected in the 2021 draft. He was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs, then subsequently cut and re-signed to the practice squad. He later signed a reserve/future contract with the team, who ultimately waived him in late 2022 before the Atlanta Falcons signed him for just one week. Denver signed Key last December, and the rest is in the future.

All this to say: Key has undeniable talent, strong hands, a solid vertical leap, tough constitution, and fluid speed; but he is unlikely to get much, if any, field time in 2023. He is currently the third-string among free safeties, behind clear starter Justin Simmons and his backup P.J. Locke.

Nothing’s in stone yet, of course. As a fellow Kentuckian, I have a soft spot for Key and his career, and I hope to see the best for him, whether it’s in a game or simply developing more on the training field.