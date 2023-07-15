Broncos roster review: offensive tackle Isaiah Prince

Isaiah Prince was signed by the Denver Broncos on February 1st to a future/reserves contract, more than a month before Mike McGlinchey was signed to the team. At the time he could be seen as an upgrade to their current situation and brought a playoff pedigree to the offensive line. Now he stands to serve as a backup to one of the highest-paid offensive tackles in the game.

Prince was a 6th-round pick by the Dolphins in 2019. He would play in four games for them, starting in two, and would be put on waivers later in the year and was picked up by the Bengals. Cincinnati is where his career would pick up. After opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID, he would take over for the injured Riley Reiff in 2021. Prince would go on to be the starting right tackle in Super Bowl LVI against the Rams. He would play a good game and would only give up one sack against Leonard Floyd.

In September 2022 Prince was placed on the IR with an elbow injury, and he would later be re-activated in November. He would subsequently be waived and then re-signed to the practice squad.

Player Profile

Height: 6-foot-7| Weight: 305 pounds Experience: Fourth season | Age: 25 years old College: Ohio St.

There are little stats from the 2022 season to go off of as he missed most of the year due to injury.

The 2023 training camp will be a massive indicator of the impact that Prince will have on the team. Since he has relatively little NFL experience (19 games with 6 starts), we don’t have as much information on him as we do with other offensive linemen in Denver. Most of the film and information gathered on him was acquired from his run with the Bengals for the 2021-22 playoffs.

It was during those four games that he showed that he can be mostly relied upon against some of the best teams in the league and when it mattered most. Prince’s performances were mostly consistent, but he was a little rocky in their Divisional Round game against the Titans where he would give up a few sacks.

Final Thoughts

While his career has seen a few speed bumps due to COVID or injuries, the talent and potential is still there. Prince brings a physical presence to the line of scrimmage every time he is out there. He is solid in the run game and good in the passing game.

On an offense run by Sean Payton, a healthy offensive line is what truly matters most. Team success with the Saints came from being able to run the ball effectively, and New Orleans was able to do that. And they were able to keep together a healthy offensive line unit during those seasons as well. Broncos fans everywhere can only dream of something like that. Having a starting-caliber player to serve as a backup to one of the better tackles in the game is good news for this team.

In those times when a heavy run set is needed, look for Prince to be one of the extra offensive linemen that would be out on the field.

The Broncos can use all the help available on the offensive line, and they’re filling a need for a low price of just $1.01M.