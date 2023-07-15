Elway thinks Sean Payton is a ‘perfect fit’ for the Broncos

On ABC 7 Denver yesterday, Denver Broncos legend John Elway reassured Broncos Country that Sean Payton is a “perfect fit” for the current state of the Denver Broncos.

Elway elaborated and told Lionel Bienvenu of ABC 7, “Sean has a great feel for the QB position. He’s so knowledgeable on the offensive side. I think he knows what Russell will do the best.” Obviously in the state of Colorado when John Elway speaks, we all listen and care what he has to say, but unfortunately the Broncos the last seven seasons have conditioned Broncos Country to take what anybody says about the team with a grain of salt because at the end of the day talk is cheap and fans need to see results before putting their eggs in baskets.

Elway continued and said, “I think Russell is looking forward to that coach to put him in the best position to be successful. He will bounce back, and I think he’s going to have a much better year this year.” People like to overcomplicate things when analyzing football teams and I do it myself, but at the end of the day this 2023 Broncos team comes down to Sean Payton being able to design this offense to Russ’ strengths and Russ showing why the Broncos pay him the money they pay him. That being said, having Elway’s blessing is always comforting for any Broncos fan.

Let’s see if Elway is right and the Broncos snap their playoff drought by coupling up a former Super Bowl champion head coach with a former Super Bowl champion quarterback.

