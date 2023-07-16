Orange Crush left out of Hall of Fame remains huge blight

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Earlier this week it was announced former members of the Denver Broncos were semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Randy Gradishar, Mike Shanahan, Dan Reeves and Alex Gibbs.

This won’t be a “state-your-case” for any of the four. That’s been ad nauseam over the last decade-plus, especially with Gradishar.

What I will say is that is absolutely egregious that no member of the Orange Crush is in the Hall of Fame. No member of one of the best defenses in the history of the NFL has a member in the Hall of Fame.

How does that square with a museum that supposedly honors the history of the game?

Gradishar aside, and it’s outrageous the former Broncos linebacker isn’t in, Louis Wright was the original shut-down cornerback in the NFL. He’s not even up for consideration. Hasn’t even gotten a sniff of the Hall of Fame.

Tom Jackson should certainly get talked about but doesn’t.

I don’t know if Billy Thompson has the credentials, but there would be discussions if he played in any other city.

The fact there are members of the Purple Eaters in the Hall of Fame and no members of the Orange Crush is beyond asinine.

And it doesn’t look like that will end anytime soon.

A recent story suggested Gradishar still faces an uphill battle to enter the Hall of Fame. If the best player from one of the best defenses in history can’t get the credit he deserves, the shunning of the Orange Crush will continue.

And that’s outrageous.

