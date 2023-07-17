Horse Tracks: 2023 Broncos rubber about to meet the road

For the first time since the last few seconds ticked away on the disastrous 2022 season, there will be new football percolating in Broncos Country. On Wednesday, July 19, Broncos rookies will report to training camp. Just 6-days later, on Tuesday, July 25, the veterans will join them. The offseason doldrums of suckitude are drawing to a close.

All the prognostication, hype, and hand-wringing that permeates the offseason are about to give way to performance-actual football. Soon, we will finally be able to objectively look at all facets of the Denver Broncos and know just what the heck we are getting into this season. Will it be more of the same, or will Denver return to its winning ways?

Folks, the rubber is about to meet the road.

I’ve said before that I’m not as enthusiastic for this season as I have been for nearly every one of them in my lifetime. After getting the bravado and confidence knocked out of me with gut punch after gut punch these last few seasons, I’m only eager to see just what kind of a team we have this year. I’m not expecting to win the AFC West and conquer a Super Bowl, but it would be nice to not have the crowd count down the play-clock for the coaching staff.

It’s the little things I’m looking forward to...and those little things all start this week and next as players begin to report to training camp.

Let’s see what the Denver Broncos have in them for 2023.

HEADLINES

