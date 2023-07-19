Broncos rookies report for training camp today

Denver Broncos training camp opened Wednesday morning for rookies, as selected draftees and undrafted free agents reported to Dove Valley. Marvin Mims Jr. and the rest of the Broncos rookies will get a head start on the Broncos veterans who report for camp next Tuesday. The entire team will hit the practice field for their first training camp practice of the year on July 28th and end their training camp practices on August 17th. In total, the Broncos will have 12 training camp practices open to the public.

Here is the entire 2023 Denver Broncos training schedule.

Broncos training camp schedule Date Day Start Time Date Day Start Time 7/28 Friday 10 a.m. MT 7/29 Saturday 10 a.m. MT 7/31 Monday 10 a.m. MT 8/1 Tuesday 10 a.m. MT 8/2 Wednesday 10 a.m. MT 8/4 Friday 10 a.m. MT 8/5 Saturday 10 a.m. MT 8/8 Tuesday 10 a.m. MT 8/9 Wednesday 10 a.m. MT 8/15 Tuesday 10 a.m. MT 8/16 Wednesday 10 a.m. MT 8/17 Thursday 10 a.m. MT

With the Broncos rookies reporting for the start of their training camp, let us take a look at the draftees and some select UDFA’s and what their expectations are for the upcoming season.

WR - Marvin Mims Jr.

The Broncos traded up into the second round for the explosive wide receiver and now, he is competing for some playing time in Sean Payton’s offense. I do not think he’ll earn a starting job right out of the gate, but he seems destined to contribute as a returner while also serving as a situational deep threat for the Broncos this season. His role should grow as the season goes on.

LB - Drew Sanders

In the third round, the Broncos selected the versatile and athletic linebacker Drew Sanders out of Arkansas. He was an edge rusher at Alabama before transferring to Arkansas and moving to ILB where he had a breakout year for them. Now, he joins a linebacker room that has two veteran starters on the team, but I think Sanders will find a way to earn some playing time. He likely will be a key special teamer this season but do not be shocked if Sanders plays a decent amount of snaps on defense this year as well.

CB - Riley Moss

The Broncos traded back into the third round to select Iowa cornerback Riley Moss. He is a talented corner who has high-end athleticism and ball skills and will be competing for playing time during training camp. I think Moss will start the season as primarily a special teamer, but I would not be shocked to see him play some significant snaps on defense as we progress through the season.

S - JL Skinner

In the sixth round, the Broncos got themselves a bit of a steal when they selected Boise State safety, JL Skinner. He was projected as a day two or early day three pick, but because of a torn pectoral muscle that he suffered training for the Combine, he fell into the sixth round. He is a big and tall safety who will likely make the team and contribute on special teams while also providing depth at safety. It will be interesting to see if he can play some snaps on defense this season, but he will be buried a bit on the depth chart.

IOL - Alex Forsyth

In the seventh round, the Broncos selected Oregon center/interior offensive lineman Alex Forsyth. Their interior depth is not very good, so Forsyth will compete for a backup job there while also auditioning for the starting center job down the road. I believe he makes the team this season as a backup center/guard.

EDGE - Thomas Incoom

Incoom was a standout player at the Senior Bowl and was expected to be drafted according to multiple notable draft analysts. That did not happen and he signed as a UDFA with the Broncos. He is a powerful edge rusher who has a non-stop motor and has a real shot to make the team. I believe he will be a preseason standout for the Broncos and at the very least, make the practice squad if he does not crack the 53-man roster.

RB - Jaleel McLaughlin

He is the NCAA all-time rushing leader and will now try to make it in the NFL after going undrafted. While undersized, he plays bigger than his size and can make people miss while also being a very explosive back. With the depth behind Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine not the greatest, he has a shot to make the 53-man roster. He is a player I am most excited to see during the preseason.

NT - P.J. Mustipher

The former Penn State defensive lineman joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent and has a shot to make the 53-man roster. According to reports, he had himself a good offseason and could use the lack of depth along the defensive line to his advantage. If veteran DT Mike Purcell stays sidelined due to an injury, he could be the backup to D,J, Jones at the nose tackle position.

The rest of the UDFA’s