The Broncos tickets for training camp can now be returned

As a fan who has attended many training camp practices over the years, I find it odd to hear the new policies for the Denver Broncos this season.

From what I’ve read recently, the Broncos weren’t supposed to be allowing as many fans at their facilities for training camp and now are required to keep the numbers in check.

So today we hear that not only do you need to get a ticket to attend, but return it if you can’t attend. Maybe I’m just a jaded fan given the past 7 years of drudgery with this team, but I don’t think most fans are going to take the time.

And how many of you are going to be squatting on the ticketmaster site looking for tickets to pop up?

I guess the Broncos are trying to make the best situation for the fans given the circumstances. I’d hope that in the next few years we see them take steps to get the facility approved for more fan attendance. Training camp has been a big part of Broncos Country’s connection with the team dating back decades when they had camp in Greeley. I’d think a business that makes millions in profits could do something to keep that tradition alive.

Broncos News

Broncos set up procedure for fans to return training-camp tickets - Denver Sports

If you have tickets but can’t make a Broncos training camp practice, you can return your tickets so your spots don’t go unused.

Madden ratings revealed for Justin Simmons, Jerry Jeudy and other Broncos as ‘Madden NFL 24’ rolls out rating unveils

EA Sports is unveiling the ratings for your favorite Broncos and other NFL players throughout the week.

Other NFL News

Chargers' Austin Ekeler details failed trade talks in tough RB market: 'I came with a lot of baggage'

After three top running backs could not agree to a deal before the franchise tag deadline, other RBs stepped in to share their frustrations, including Austin Ekeler, who used his own experience to explain the market from his perspective.

Patrick Mahomes 'in a good spot' with ankle as QB, Super Bowl champion Chiefs report to training camp

Patrick Mahomes﻿ has already achieved more than most quarterbacks can dream up in just six seasons in the NFL. But even after his latest Super Bowl win, the Chiefs' star QB isn't showing any signs of contentment.

No deals for tagged RBs Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard - ESPN

Monday's deadline for franchise tagged players to agree to long-term contracts passed without deals for Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard.

Jaguars, franchised TE Evan Engram reach 3-year deal - ESPN

Tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars reached agreement on a three-year contract extension, agent Mike McCartney announced Sunday.