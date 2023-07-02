Broncos have new Ring of Fame selection committee

Good morning, Broncos Country!

A new committee will select members of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame.

Obviously the new ownership group of Greg Penner, Carrie Penner and Rob Walton will be on the committee. As well as holdovers Dave Logan and Jim Saccomano.

But there are two new additions: Hall of Fame Broncos safety Steve Atwater and should-be Hall of Fame head coach Mike Shanahan.

The new Broncos Ring of Fame selection committee was announced on June 20th.

“One of our key priorities is to deepen relationships with alumni and better connect with not only Ring of Famers but all former players, coaches and administrators,” Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner said to 9News. “This year, we’re thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our Super Bowl XXXIII team as well as newest Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware to highlight Alumni Weekend.

“We’re also excited to welcome new perspectives to our Ring of Fame Committee, which met this morning, and look forward to adding to the Broncos’ exclusive group of distinguished alumni in the future.”

According to 9News, Penner hosted the new selection committee the week prior to the announcement. It was decided then it would not add anyone new to the Ring of Fame. This is the second year in a row a member will not be added.

Given some of the former players and coaches not in that should be, that needs to change.

Lyle Alzado

Riley Odoms

Rulon Jones

Steve Foley

Al Wilson

Ed McCaffrey

Trevor Pryce

DeMarcus Ware (if John Lynch is in, put Ware in and get rid of the stupid four-year rule)

Gary Kubiak

While no additions will be made to the Broncos Ring of Fame, it’s good to see Atwater and Shanahan on the committee. Getting the most successful coach in franchise history involved with the Broncos again is a huge and pleasant sight.

As Shanhan told the Denver Gazette:

“I’m looking forward to it. There’s a lot of great coaches and players who have passed through Denver, so it’s an honor.”

