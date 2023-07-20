Broncos 2023 Training Camp: What are you looking forward to the most?

Good morning, Broncos Country.

The Denver Broncos 2023 rookie class have reported for training camp. Veterans will follow suit on Tuesday, July 25th. Their first practice session will by on Tuesday, July 28th.

We are almost there my friends—the action-packed gridiron days of Broncos training camp are just ahead. With that in mind, I want to know what you are all looking forward to seeing in the coming weeks.

As for myself, here are a few story lines I’m extremely interested to watch transpire.

The Return of Javonte Williams

The 2022 Broncos season was a significant disappointment to say the least. Sometimes I wonder what could have been if Williams’ second season wasn’t derailed by his devastating injury early on in the year. He appeared to be a star in the making based on his rookie highlights and production.

It appears the new coaching staff is confident in Williams’ recovery and believes he can return to form this season and have a positive impact. I’m hopeful that is the case because the Broncos are going to need a stable running back corps in order for their offense to operate efficiently.

They did bring in Samaje Perine, Tony Jones, Jr. and a few undrafted backs, but did not use draft capital and have yet to sign one of the bigger named free agents available. I’m not sure cautious the Broncos will be bringing him back up to speed. Here is to hoping he continues to heal up and doesn’t suffer any setbacks. Denver is going to need him this season.

The Battle at Wide Receiver

There is no doubt in my mind this will be one of the biggest stories from camp everyone will want to keep an eye on. The Broncos have a dozen players signed to the roster competing for a half dozen positions. Most certainly the competition will be fierce and without question, some of the toughest cuts the team will make will be with this group.

Who is going to make the cut?

Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, and Marvin Mims are already in the final four and surefire bets to make this year’s 53-man roster. The final two? It’s anybody’s guess. If I had to make a bet, I’d push some chips in on Jalen Virgil and K.J. Hamler—but maybe a surprise player sneaks out the last spot resulting in the Broncos cutting a former second-round draft choice.

Wouldn’t that be something?

Russell Wilson’s revival in Sean Payton’s Offense

Wilson’s 2022 campaign turned out to be a horrific nightmare virtually every Broncos fan on the planet didn’t see coming. It wasn’t the type of performance anyone was expecting or hoping for after the franchise signed him to a five-year deal worth $245 million dollars whilst trading away years of premium draft capital.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. The Broncos wound up trading more premium draft picks to have Sean Payton be their next head coach. If there is any coach in the league who can help get Wilson back on track and revive his career—Payton would be it—whose offensive genius has helped create some of the National Football League’s most potent offenses over the past decade.

What Payton does is quite different than what Wilson has been accustomed to over his professional career, but I’m optimistic that things will work out and that Mr. Unlimited will have a bounce back year worthy of praise in 2023. I’m stoked to see these two come together and make the Broncos’ offense respectable again.

So how about you guys? Feel free to sound off in the comments section and let us know what all intrigues you the most about this year’s training camp.

As always—thanks for reading. Here are some good stories to gloss over to accompany today’s installment of Horse Tracks.

