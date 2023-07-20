Broncos roster review: ILB Jonas Griffith

Jonas Griffith is a third-year inside linebacker with the Denver Broncos having played 22 games with 92 combined tackles, four tackles for a loss, and five QB hits over his first two seasons with the team. Griffith is a guy who is looking to get on Sean Payton’s good side and earn a spot in the inside linebacker rotation after breaking a bone in his foot eight games into the season last year, making him miss the rest of the 2022 season. Griffith was given a one-year tender worth $940,000 after last season in March.

Player Profile

Height: 6’4 / Weight: 250 lbs

College: Indiana St.

Position: Inside Linebacker

Experience: 3rd Year

2023 Outlook:

Griffith is not returning to an open position as starter coming into 2023 and will need to earn his starting spot back in training camp like he did the year prior. Broncos linebacker, Alex Singleton, is under contract until 2025, Josey Jewell may be heading into the last year of his contract but is still a safe bet to be starting again in the middle of the defense, and the Broncos spent their 67th pick in this year’s draft to bring in another linebacker, Drew Sanders, which is additional competition for Griffith to get a roster spot. We will have to see if Payton decides to keep four inside linebackers, but as of now if one person is to be left off the 53 man roster, it is Griffith.

Jonas Griffith Interception Last Season: