Former Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has signed with the Baltimore Ravens

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens have signed former Chargers, Broncos, and Chiefs running back Melvin Gordon to a one-year deal. The deal is worth up to #3.1 million dollars and he now joins the Ravens backfield behind starter J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

Gordon was waived by the Broncos last November after yet another costly fumble which became a common theme for him during his time with the team. In total, Gordon played three seasons with the Broncos and totaled 2,222 yards rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. He also had 85 catches with the Broncos for 594 yards and an additional 3 touchdowns.

After being waived by the Broncos, Gordon signed on to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. He never ended up playing for the Chiefs during the regular season, postseason, and Super Bowl, but he still got himself a Super Bowl ring this offseason.

Now, he looks to continue his career in Baltimore in their new and hopefully improved offense this season. The depth behind starter J.K. Dobbins and veteran Gus Edwards is not the best, so Gordon has a chance to crack the Ravens' 53-man roster.

Gordon just turned 30 years old, so his chances in the league are likely coming to an end here sooner rather than later, but he may still have some juice in him. Let’s see if the former first-round pick can continue his career in Baltimore with the Ravens and have a successful end to his career.