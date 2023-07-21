Report: Broncos agree to terms with kicker Brett Maher

According to KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson, the Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with former Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis confirmed the deal and is reporting that it is a one-year deal for Maher.

#Broncos have agreed to terms with veteran kicker Brett Maher per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 21, 2023

Maher worked out for the Broncos earlier this offseason and was viewed as the favorite for the team's vacant kicking job, but they ended up signing kicker Elliott Fry instead. Since then, it was been speculated that the Broncos would still add to their kick position this offseason and they have done just that a few days before the start of training camp.

The Broncos' new kicker last kicked for the Dallas Cowboys last season and was fairly automatic for them until he had a meltdown during the postseason. He made 29 of 32 kicks (90.6%), was 9 of 9 from 20-29 yards, 5 of 5 from 30 to 39 yards, 6 of 7 from 40 to 49 yards, and an impressive 9 of 11 from 50+ yards. His longest kick was a 60-yarder he kicked against Minnesota in their 40-3 victory over the Vikings.

As for extra points, Maher made 50 of 53 kicks during the regular season but suffered the yips during the postseason. He only made 1 out of 6 extra point attempts during the postseason but made both of his field goal attempts. This poor showing is why he did not return to the Cowboys and is currently a free agent. However, it appears he will be reuniting with Sean Payton in Denver if he does well during this workout.

Maher is known for having a strong leg and his career-long of 63 yards proves that. He has also made 19 of 27 kicks from 50+ yards during his career. Adding that type of leg into the thin air of Denver is a recipe for success.

During his last two seasons in the NFL, he has made 89% and 90% of his kicks, so if he can bring that type of efficiency to Denver, he will be an upgrade over former Broncos kicker Brandon McManus. During that same span, McManus made only 83% and 78% of his kicks, so again, this could be an upgrade with the long-distance kicking being the cherry on top.

He will be competing with Elliott Fry for the Broncos' kicking job and has to be viewed as the favorite. Maher is a far more established kicker and had much more success in the league than Fry. Speaking of Fry, he has only attempted six career field goals during his career and has made five of them. His longest career field goal was just 44 yards as well. So, it is safe to assume that Maher is the favorite for the kicking job, especially if he fends off the yips he suffered late last season.