Good morning, Broncos Country!

Randy Gradishar’s bid for the Pro Football Hall of Fame got some good news earlier this week.

The fact we’re still having this discussion nearly 40 years after the Denver Broncos linebacker retired is egregious. The fact one of the best middle linebackers in NFL history, one of the greatest defenses in NFL history, isn’t in the Hall of Fame is a sham.

This is great to see for Randy Gradishar. Now we need the Seniors Committee to follow this for the #Broncos linebacker to finally get in the HOF. https://t.co/ypq2HLsT7A — Ian St. Clair (@IanStClair) July 19, 2023

But at the Talk of Fame website, a poll was conducted with five NFL historians. It’s important to note that none of them vote for the Hall of Fame, but these five individuals know their stuff.

Those five were tasked with cutting the current list of 31 Seniors semifinalists to 12. That’s what the Seniors Committee is currently doing as we speak and will need to get the list of 12 by this Thursday (July 27). The five members of the “jury” then choose their five finalists.

All five members selected Gradishar, and four of the five had Gradishar as a finalist.

In the grand scheme of things, this doesn’t mean much. But it is a good sign.

Hopefully, the Seniors Committee can take a queue from this jury and finally do the correct thing — for Gradishar, for the Broncos and the story of the NFL. You cannot tell the story of the NFL without the Orange Crush and Gradishar.

