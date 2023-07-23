Broncos place WR K.J. Hamler and DT Mike Purcell on the NFI and LB Baron Browning and WR Kendall Hinton on the PUP

According to the Denver Broncos, they have placed receiver K.J. Hamler and defensive lineman Mike Purcell on the NFI (non-football injury list). They also announced that receiver and Hall of Famer Kendall Hinton and edge rusher Baron Browning will start training camp on the PUP.

We've placed OLB Baron Browning & WR Kendall Hinton on the Physically Unable to Perform list and WR KJ Hamler & NT Mike Purcell on the Non-Football Injury list.



The physically unable to perform list (PUP) is a designation for players who are physically unable to perform football services due to football-related injuries. The Non-Football Injury or Illness list (NFI) is similar to the PUP list, but it is used for players who suffered injuries or ailments outside of NFL activities. Like the PUP, they can be activated off this list before the beginning of the season, but if they start the year on this list, they have to sit out the first four games of the season.

As we know, K.J. Hamler has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his career and is coming off an offseason pectoral muscle tear. Hamler said earlier this offseason that he expected to be cleared for training camp, so we shall see how long he stays sidelined. Klis also noted that Hamler was on the field for OTA’s and minicamp practices on a limited basis, so he theoretically should not be sidelined for too long.

As for the veteran defensive lineman Mike Purcell, he underwent offseason surgery and has been sidelined for the entire offseason thus far. Not much has been reported on that so we shall see how long he is sidelined for.

Baron Browning was expected to start the camp and potentially the season on the PUP according to head coach Sean Payton, so this is not a surprise. He underwent knee surgery this offseason and could miss at least the first four games of the season.

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton underwent a procedure to clean up some cartilage in his knee after OTA’s. According to reports, he originally thought he could be ready by the second or third preseason game, but now, the timetable has been moved back to the regular season. With him on the roster bubble, being sidelined during this period of time could really hurt his chances at making the team.