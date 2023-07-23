Report: Running back Javonte Williams will not start training camp on the PUP

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams will NOT start training camp on the PUP. It has been trending this way since he returned for the start of OTA’s but still promising news for the Broncos running back.

As we know, Williams is coming off a serious knee injury that saw him tear multiple ligaments in his knee and put his future in doubt. Many expected Williams to be sidelined throughout training camp and potentially into the season. However, Williams surprised everyone when he was on the field for the start of OTA’s and minicamp and was participating in these offseason practices. Head coach Sean Payton also said that there is a “good chance” that Williams will be ready for the start of training camp and that he is optimistic that he will avoid starting camp on the PUP list. Now, we have confirmation on all of this with Williams avoiding the PUP list.

Again, this is great news since we all feared the worst when it came to his injury. Now, we need to see how the Broncos work him back into action and how his knee and body hold up to an increased workload throughout camp. How he handles contact and the mental hurdles and trusting his knee enough to be the player he was before the injury will also be something to watch. Everything is trending in the right way and hopefully, we get Williams back or close to 100% this upcoming season in Sean Payton’s offense.

That’s not the only good news on the injury front. Edge rusher Aaron Patrick, rookie safety JL Skinner, wide receiver Tim Patrick along with Javonte Williams will all avoid the PUP. After a year of never-ending injuries to key players, it is exciting to see some good news on the injury front for once. Hopefully, it continues throughout camp and into the regular season.