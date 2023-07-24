How did you become a fan of the Broncos?

Happy Monday Broncos Country!

As we prepare for Denver Broncos training camp to begin this week, I thought it would be fun to talk about us fans today. MHR is lucky to have a fairly vibrant and active community and those interactions are a big reason why we end up coming back to talk shop on a daily basis.

I have a few questions to ask. I’ll answer them for myself, but please copy each below and share your story as well. We have a new feature that allows us to share comments in posts now, so I’d love to use that tool today and update this post with some of your responses. Alright, let’s get started.

How long have you been a fan of your team?

I’ve been a fan since 1987. I spent most of my childhood living in Northern California deep in Raiders and 49ers country. As the only Broncos fan in the school, it was particularly hard after that 55-10 drubbing in the Super Bowl in early 1990. I persevered through all the bullying and never wavered. It obviously paid off as the Broncos have won three of four Super Bowl appearances since then.

How did you become a fan of your team?

My story began in San Diego where I was born and I even have photos of me as a kid in Chargers gear. I don’t really remember being a Chargers fan, but both of my parents were.

Both my parents were #Chargers fans. Here was their attempt to make me into one. Go #Broncos! pic.twitter.com/QHPQUpHNwi — Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) April 1, 2017

My interest in football began in first grade. We had moved around by then and ended up in Pagosa Springs, Colorado in the mid-80s. In January 1987, my family held an AFC Championship game party at our house with a group of friends and wouldn’t you know it the Denver Broncos were playing.

I didn’t really watch the game. I was playing with the other kids, but when the adults started behaving all strange I sat down and watched. It happened to be John Elway doing insane things in what would become The Drive. When he threw that touchdown pass to tie the game, I became a Broncomaniac from that day forward.

How long have you been a member of Mile High Report?

As for Mile High Report, I found this community in 2007 and began writing “diaries”. That is what they called FanPosts back then. I spent almost a decade just writing for this site and writing well over 30,000 comments during that span. In 2016 fresh off the Broncos’ last Super Bowl win, I took over as managing editor of the site.

Sadly, that also coincided with the start of the longest playoff drought in my life as a fan. I am really hoping this is the year that I get to blog the Broncos in the playoffs again.