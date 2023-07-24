Horse Tracks: Last week in 2023 without football

Broncos rookies reported to camp last Wednesday. Veterans report on Tuesday of this week. The first public training camp practice is on the 28th (tickets required).

Folks, the 2023 NFL preseason is here. Can you believe that the Hall of Fame game is next week, August 3?

The Broncos first game at Arizona is just a little more than a week later, August 9.

All those burning questions about what the team is going to look like under Sean Payton, what Russell Wilson will look like, how healthy certain key components of team really are will soon be answered.

Enjoy your weekend, football fans, it’s the last one without something NFL-oriented going on until February.

It’s going to be great.

Headlines:

9 storylines for Denver Broncos training camp | 9news.com

Here are nine storylines for the Denver Broncos as they embark on 2023 training camp.

Broncos place OLB Baron Browning and WR Kendall Hinton on Physically Unable to Perform list, WR KJ Hamler and NT Mike Purcell on Non-Football Injury list

Players on PUP and NFI count against the 90-man roster limit and are eligible to be activated from the list and return to practice at any time

2023 Denver Broncos 53-man roster projection - ESPN

Let's project the Broncos' 2023 roster heading into training camp. See which positions are the deepest and which still have question marks.

Nick Chubb knows he could soon face the downside of the running back market - NBC Sports

On Sunday, Browns running back Nick Chubb offered up some big-picture comments on the struggles of the market at his position.

Browns' Amari Cooper exits practice after 'minor tweak' on second day of 2023 training camp, per report - CBSSports.com

The wide receiver plays a pivotal role in Cleveland's offense

Lions coach Dan Campbell says Detroit's 'hype train' is 'out of control' ahead of 2023 season - CBSSports.com

Finally, someone's talking some sense

Disgruntled NFL running backs believe Raiders' Josh Jacobs will hold out through 2023 preseason, per report - CBSSports.com

And maybe even longer

NFL's top running backs hold private meeting to discuss next steps in diminishing market, per report - CBSSports.com

'Right now, there's really nothing we can do' Nick Chubb said after the meeting organized by Austin Ekeler

Chiefs think they could renovate Arrowhead Stadium, stay for 25 more years - NBC Sports

The Chiefs have played at Arrowhead Stadium since 1972, making it one of the NFL's oldest venues.

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney leaves practice with knee injury - ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs top WR Kadarius Toney left prior to the start of practice with a knee injury that he suffered returning a punt before some of his teammates had even arrived on the field.

Jets S Adrian Amos on reuniting with QB Aaron Rodgers in New York: 'It just worked out that way'

After spending eight seasons in the NFC North, Jets safety Adrian Amos says his reunion with Aaron Rodgers in New York "just worked out that way."

Tennessee Titans unveil 'Oilers' throwback uniforms

On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans unveil the "Oilers" throwback uniforms that they will wear at two home games during the 2023 NFL season.

Jets training camp: Multiple fights break out during first open practice of 2023 as 'Hard Knocks' cameras roll - CBSSports.com

Things got chippy at Jets camp Saturday

2023 NFL training camp PUP list tracker: Bengals, Jets missing key starters to start summer practices - CBSSports.com

A look at the biggest names set to be sidelined