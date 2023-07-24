What are the chances the Broncos go from worst to first this season?

The Denver Broncos have been AFC West basement dwellers in each of the last three seasons and four of their last six. Greg Jennings on the First Things First show ignored the recent history of losing and the Kansas City Chiefs recent history of Super Bowl titles and put Denver as his number one option to go from worst to first this season.

Most likely to go Worst to First, according to @GregJennings:



1. Broncos

2. Jets

3. Falcons

4. Browns



Agree? @getnickwright does not pic.twitter.com/huxJDIcjiI — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 14, 2023

I love to see the optimism from some in the national media, but I have my doubts. What the Broncos have to do first is actually beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Something they have not done since Week 2 of the 2015 season. Accomplish that feat, then we’ll start talking about winning the AFC West again.

Realistically, I would love to see Denver split the season series with the Chiefs and fight for a playoff spot. Do that, then we’ll start talking about how the Broncos could compete for the AFC West title in 2024 and beyond. However, if they go from worst to first this season, you won’t see me complaining!