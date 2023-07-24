CBS has released game announcers for first 3 weeks of 2023 season

Being in the AFC, the Denver Broncos will have a lot of games covered by CBS and that includes the first three weeks of the 2023 regular season. CBS has announced its game announcers for those first three weeks. Going over the list, here is who will be covering the Broncos games in Weeks 1-3.

Week 1: September 10, 2023

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Announcers: Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, and Tiffany Blackmon

Week 2: September 17, 2023

Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, and Aditi Kinkhabwala

Week 3: September 24, 2023

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins

For those of you who might want to attend the first two games, the Broncos are having a half-priced ticket sale beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. MT. My bet is that the Commanders game will have some tickets still available, but I would be doubtful about the Raiders game.

Either way, you can check out denverbroncos.com/tickets tomorrow to get in on the event. Tickets are limited to a total of 2,000, so expect them to go fast at half-price.