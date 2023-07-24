Broncos DE Eyioma Uwazurike suspended indefinitely by NFL

The NFL has confirmed that Denver Broncos’ second-year defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike will be suspended indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policies. It is reported that he was caught gambling on games during the 2022 season as a rookie the team drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The NFL confirmed today that Eyioma Uwazurike of the Denver Broncos has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. Uwazurike will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2023

Official team statement:

“We were informed by the NFL today that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy. Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously. “The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s Gambling Policy.”

Clearly, this will be a big blow to the defensive line/ pass rush unit. Denver already lacks depth in this position, especially with the latest news of OLB Baron Browning being placed on the PUP to start training camp.