Limited number of half-price game tickets to go on sale today

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Want to see our favorite team in action - in whatever new or old uniform they will be wearing - without taking out a second mortgage?

You have a limited chance to get your hands on a limited number of tickets for a limited time.

But that’s still better than a second mortgage!

The Broncos will sell a limited number of half-price, single game tickets for the upcoming season, beginning at 10 a.m. Mile High time TODAY! (which is ironically the same time they will drop their new alternate uniform design, so don’t be distracted...because if memory serves, you have about 0.07 seconds to connect online to get those tickets!)

A total of 2,000 half-price tickets per game will be available for purchase in compliance with the legislation and operating agreement with the Metropolitan Football Stadium District upon the construction of Empower Field at Mile High.

Here are the deets for getting these tickets:

Single-game, half-priced tickets for the 2023 season will start at $15. No more than four tickets per household and no multiple-game purchases are allowed. This will be verified by Ticketmaster by name and credit card usage. Orders exceeding the purchase limit will be canceled. All sales are final and there are no exchanges, cancellations or refunds. Tickets will be delivered to the buyer’s mobile device on the day of the game and buyer will be able to enter any non-premium gate. Half-price tickets cannot be re-sold or transferred. Read here if you want more info.

Now go get those tickets because it’s getting really close to training camp and the time we can start talking intelligently about actual upcoming games!

Broncos/NFL News

Woody Paige: Broncos' busts need to turn it around in 2023 | Woody Paige | denvergazette.com

Russell Wilson, Courtland Sutton, Justin Simmons, Garett Bolles, Randy Gregory, D.J. Jones and Tim Patrick will be paid a cumulative total of $116 million this season. Those Broncos better be

Broncos Camp Preview: Re-signing ILB Alex Singleton, adding Frank Clark defines Broncos’ linebacking corps

The Broncos made splashes in their linebacking corps through both free agency and the draft during the 2023 offseason.

Broncos Camp Preview: Zach Allen looks to take next step, bolster Denver’s defensive line

Denver may also count on 2022 draft picks Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen to play larger roles this season.

Former Denver Broncos HC Mike Shanahan Shares True Thoughts on Sean Payton - Sports Illustrated Mile High Huddle: Denver Broncos News, Analysis and More

What do legendary offensive minds like Mike Shanahan and Sean Payton talk about during a steak dinner?

Dr. Condoleezza Rice reflects on first year as a Broncos owner, football background and more in conversation with Carrie Walton Penner

In a Q&A moderated by fellow Broncos Owner Carrie Walton Penner, Dr. Condoleezza Rice discussed her first year as an owner, her background in football and much more.

Mile High Morning: Randy Gradishar a top choice for Hall of Fame’s expected senior finalists by panel of football historians

“Denver linebacker Randy Gradishar is the people’s choice,” the Talk of Fame Two's Clark Judge wrote.

Could a Denver Broncos Pro Bowler still be included in huge trade to AFC rival

Bleacher Report ran an article about five teams who still need to make a huge move ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Could the Denver Broncos actually go through with this proposal by B/R?

How can Sean Payton turn Russell Wilson around? By making him earn every snap for Broncos Country.

Sean Payton’s predecessor, Nathaniel “Huggy Bear” Hackett, deferred to Russell Wilson on everything but his Star Wars collection. A first-year, first-time head coach got run over by a $245-million smile and a 50-cent shoulder.

At age 87, Broncos legend Lionel Taylor reflects on Ring of Fame career — and when he will see his Mile High pillar | Denver Broncos | denvergazette.com

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Lionel Taylor is 87, matching the uniform number he once wore for the Broncos. And at that age he hasn’t slowed down as much as one

As Broncos vets report to training camp, Samaje Perine excited to team with Javonte Williams | Denver Broncos | denvergazette.com

The Broncos in their history have had running backs pile up 1,000 or more yards in a season 23 times. But whether they have one in 2023 may not be

Move the Sticks: Value of the RB position; QB contracts

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Bills RB Nyheim Hines expected to miss 2023 season after suffering knee injury

Buffalo Bills running back ﻿Nyheim Hines﻿’ 2023 campaign is over before it started. Hines suffered a significant knee injury off-site and is expected to miss the entire upcoming season, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

WR DeAndre Hopkins 'very happy' to sign with Titans: 'People are writing us off'

New Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is "very happy" with his choice to join the team in free agency, and he's eager to prove people wrong for writing Tennessee off.

Three-time Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters agrees to one-year contract with Raiders

Marcus Peters has found his next stop in his NFL journey: Las Vegas. The veteran cornerback has agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

NFL training camp: Top questions, roster projections for all teams in 2023 - ESPN

All 32 teams have opened training camp. We addressed pressing questions and made 53-man roster projections for every team.