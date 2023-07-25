Broncos unveil alternate helmet design

After two weeks of waiting, the Denver Broncos have finally unveiled their alternate helmet design that will be featured in a few games this season. The NFL will allow teams to wear these alternates in two games this season.

Kept these on ice.



Introducing our new #Snowcapped Alt Helmet: pic.twitter.com/Iu5VU20pZ1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 25, 2023

This helmet would be paired with the standard color rush uniforms the team has already utilized in the past. Releasing just a helmet is somewhat disappointing given how many teams went full throwback on their entire alternate uniforms, but the helmet is kinda meh to me. Hopefully this is just the first phase and we’ll see some sort of ultimate throwback style rolled out in future seasons.

All in the details. pic.twitter.com/VwYdg22DY2 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 25, 2023

As Aric DiLalla noted a few weeks ago, fans will get to take pictures with the new alternate helmet on July 29 and Aug. 17. That latter date is when we’ll learn which games the team will be wearing these alternate helmets.

What do you think of this new alternate helmet? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.