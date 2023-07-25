Report: Broncos officially sign kicker Brett Maher, sign receiver Nick Williams and waive quarterback Jarrett Guarantano

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have officially signed kicker Brett Maher. Last week, it was reported the two sides agreed to terms, but today, the Broncos made it official with Maher. The team later confirmed this report when they announced the signing of Maher and additionally, wide receiver, Nick Williams.

We've signed WR Nick Williams & K Brett Maher.



» https://t.co/gxA8atJIBK pic.twitter.com/z77V9cC7Kf — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 25, 2023

Maher will compete with Elliott Fry for the Broncos starting kicking job during training camp and the preseason. You have to assume the more accomplished Maher is the favorite for the job, but we shall see how the kicking competition plays out.

The team also re-signed wide receiver Nick Williams. He signed with this team during the offseason but was waived after the team signed veteran pass rusher Frank Clark. Now, just a few days out from the start of training camp, the team decided to add Nick Williams back to the roster. He is a 6’4” wide receiver who played his college ball at UNLV and CSU-Pueblo and will now rejoin the Broncos' wide receiver room.

We also learned today that the Broncos have waived quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. He was signed by the team late last year but was entering camp as the Broncos' fourth quarterback after they signed Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci. Now, the Broncos are down to three quarterbacks on their roster and we will see Stidham and DiNucci battle it out this summer to see who will be Russell Wilson’s backup. Stidham is the heavy favorite for that job and we will likely see DiNucci join the Broncos practice squad as depth.