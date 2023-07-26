What Broncos’ defensive rookie will have the best season?

There’s a lot of excitement around the rookie class that Payton & Payton Co. were able to put together this offseason. Even with a limited amount of draft picks, Payton was able to make great use of the assets he had and found value deep in the draft.

Who does Broncos Country think will be the best rookie on the defensive side of the football this year? Let’s take a look at what Twitter and Instagram followers of our social media page had to say.

Riley Moss - 5% of responses

The cornerback out of Iowa was one of the three names listed by fans as potential DROY candidates for the Broncos. The defensive back position is one that is in need of depth and someone that can line up opposite the best cornerback in the league, Pat Surtain II. Right now that someone is Damarri Mathis, who did have a promising rookie season last year. But Moss has the potential to take over. Or even better than that, Mathis ends up taking the next step and proves he can be an NFL starter, which would then mean that Moss would be able to back up/ replace Kareem Jackson at strong safety.

Jackson has been a decent starter for the Broncos over the last four years, but it’s not a bold statement to say that Denver would benefit from an improvement at his position. But it’s more likely that the next rookie ends up filling this strong safety role.

JL Skinner - 15% of responses

Here comes the man that has one of the best chances of being the steal of the 2023 NFL Draft. Dropping to the 6th round due to a pec injury, the Boise St. standout holds the potential to be a starting-caliber safety for years to come.

Equipped with elite size and quickness for his position, it’s no wonder that he was projected to go as high as the 2nd round before he was injured. He is able to play over-the-top defense and has excellent ball-hawking instincts. I wouldn’t be surprised if Skinner ends up being a starter on this defense by the end of the season.

Drew Sanders - 80% of responses

There is no debate about who Broncos Country is betting on the most to be the best defensive rookie in Denver this year. The hard-hitting linebacker that strikes fear into the eyes of opposing quarterbacks is bringing a lot of hype to the Rocky Mountains.

While they already have two tackling machines in the middle of the field, the Broncos need someone to step up in the pass rush game. Gregory is good, when healthy, but that doesn’t seem to happen too often. Baron Browning is starting camp on the PUP list along with Mike Purcell. While they brought in Zach Allen and Frank Clark, two guys I’m really excited to watch, we still don’t know who will be the guy in the pass rush department.

Drew Sanders will likely be the most athletic linebacker on the team and a guy that could fill almost any role that Sean Payton will need him to.

Sean Payton on Drew Sanders: “Sanders vision (might have) varied around the league because he ... played some OLBer, played ILBer. He had a ton of pressure production last yr. Our vision for him is of an ILBer, 4-core STeams player who can step down to the outside.’’ #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 29, 2023