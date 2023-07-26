Who’s the best secondary duo in the history of the Denver Broncos?

There has been some talk recently about the pairing of Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons as being a duo at the top of their game and a big reason the Denver Broncos may have a scary defense in 2023. While it is a bit premature (the season hasn’t even started yet so largely this should be filed under the “hype” folder), it does bring to mind the history of great duos in the Broncos' history.

We’ve had some pretty ridiculous duos back there in the past. The first duo that came to mind was Steve Atwater and Dennis Smith. They were the Broncos' defensive backfield for years back when wide receivers took their routes over the middle at their own peril. Atwater and Smith were dominant safeties who did it all.

The other duo that put terror into he hearts of opposing quarterbacks was none other than Aqib Talib and Chris Harris, Jr. They win my vote all day, every day. Other duos had more history. Hell, other players played longer in Denver together. But no duo ever put on a season clinic on how to cover in the NFL like these two in 2015. Peyton Manning and Von Miller get all the talk about that 2015 team, but this cornerback duo I would argue played lights out and were a huge reason for that team getting it done.

But what about you, Broncos Country? Who else would you put up as the best duo in history? Do you like the talk about Surtain and Simmons? Does their excellent play even matter with all the losing recently? Hit us up in the comments and let us know what you think.

