Training camp came early!

Denver Broncos training camp officially starts on Friday, but today and tomorrow, the Broncos will take the field for two acclimation practices to get ready for the official start of camp. While this is not the start of camp officially, the media who cover the team was present and we heard from head coach Sean Payton. So, we got some news and saw the Broncos on the practice field and now, we have something to talk about.

Today, we have Sean Payton giving us an update about how they will ease Javonte Williams and others back into practice, comments about newly signed kicker Brett Maher, a minor injury to rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. and the team not being in a rush to sign another defensive lineman.

How the Broncos will ease Javonte Williams and others back into practice

Broncos running back Javonte Williams avoided the PUP and continues to work his way back from a serious knee injury. He surprised everyone when he was on the field for the start of OTA’s and he was once again on the field today for the Broncos ramp-up practice.

With those boxes checked, the next thing to watch is how the team plans to ease Javonte Williams back into things. Well, Payton was asked that question and replied by saying they have a formula for players coming off significant injuries. They will practice

Broncos RB Javonte Williams was participating in day one of camp. The plan for him will be the same as others coming off a significant injuries. And some sort of formula of Practice, Maybe limited day, day off. But overall they’re happy with how he looks. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 26, 2023

Payton told the media that they have a formula and process in place for players coming off significant injuries. He said he will sit down with strength and conditioning coach Beau Lowry and have players in three specific groups. Javonte and the other players coming off significant injuries will have a mix of days on, days off, and limited days. This will allow them to ease them back into things and avoid them from aggravating anything as they work their way back.

He continued by saying there will be a mid-group of players who will have a set schedule with load management and the last group will be veteran players like Kareem Jackson and others. Payton finished by saying they are pleased with his progress currently and that they felt good about it in the spring, but Williams has continued to put the work in.

Sean Payton comments on kicker Brett Maher

The Broncos officially signed kicker Brett Maher yesterday and today, Sean Payton met with the media and discussed the signing. He said the team did not sign him earlier because they were “a little off contract wise” but is happy they signed him before camp.

Payton said they liked Maher’s talent and despite him having a “bad game”, they really liked his overall body of work.

Sean Payton on the signing kicker Brett Maher, who missed a bunch of extra points in a playoff game last season.



“We like his talent. Obviously he had a tough game but when you look at the body of his work it’s pretty impressive.”@Broncos @AltitudeSR — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) July 26, 2023

Maher’s overall body of work is impressive. He made over 90% of his kicks, was accurate from 50+, and even made a kick from 60 yards last season. He has a chance to flourish in Denver and in its thin air. However, the Broncos are not very committed to Maher.

9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis is reporting that Maher is making the veteran minimum for his services ($965,000) and has no bonuses or guarantees in his contract. So, he will really have to earn his way onto the Broncos roster because they lose nothing if they release him.

Rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. will be sidelined for a few days due to an injury

The Broncos' rookie second-round pick has been dealing with hamstring injuries throughout the offseason. He had one in one leg that cost him to miss time during OTA’s and minicamp practices. Now, while working out ahead of camp, he suffered another one in his other leg and he will be sidelined for up to a week.

2nd-rd WR Marvin Mims Jr. missed last week or so of OTAs/minicamp with hamstring. Out today. Sean Payton: “He’ll be full in about four days, five days. Maybe a week. And it’s not the same hamstring. It’s something from a workout more recently.” #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) July 26, 2023

Hamstrings are tricky to recover from and suffering one in both legs could be troublesome for him moving forward. However, it sounds like a minor hamstring injury and one they are playing it safe with. So, that is the good news, but the bad news is that he will be missing some valuable practice reps yet again.

We may need to slow our expectations for Mims Jr. because of these injuries. He may not have a big role early in the season as he still is learning the offense and catching up from the time missed. Also, the team does not need to rush him into action with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick ahead of him on the depth chart. With that said, we shall see how he performs once he gets back on the field.

Broncos are in no rush to sign a defensive lineman

After news broke that second-year defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike would be suspended indefinitely, the question was, who would the team sign to replace him on the roster? Well, it sounds like they will be looking, but for now, are in no rush to sign anyone.

Sean Payton on if #Broncos need to look at DLs after Uwazurike's suspension:



"All camp long, we're constantly (looking). We worked out receivers yesterday. That never stops. But we're training who we've got right now." — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) July 26, 2023

Payton told the media that they are training the players they currently have on the roster right now and will go from there. With that said, they are always looking and could work out or sign some linemen in the future.

This is good news for reserve linemen Elijah Garcia, Jordan Jackson, Tyler Lancaster, P.J. Mustipher, and Jonathan Harris. They will get a chance to impress the coaching staff and earn a spot on the roster now vacated by Uwazurike.

At the end of the day, I still believe the team will add to this unit during camp and before the preseason, and likely again during the cut-down period. We shall see how the current players do, but this might be the weakest unit on the roster right now.

News and Notes

Tweets from Camp

Broncos had their ramp up practice today, which included a lot of conditioning. Justin Simmons leading the way in this drill pic.twitter.com/2CmyUhgc8a — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 26, 2023

Russell Wilson putting the ball in the back of the net pic.twitter.com/EtJkJVspVQ — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 26, 2023

#Broncos WR Courtland Sutton said that Javonte Williams is "in a great spot" with his health. Said his recovery from serious knee injury has been "amazing." — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) July 26, 2023