3 bold predictions for Broncos training camp

Good morning, Broncos Country.

While the official start of training camp practices is this Friday, the Denver Broncos were officially back in business yesterday.

The team has convened for a two-day workout with all players, coaches, and personnel reporting. Sean Payton, Greg Penner, and Damani Leech all met with the media yesterday to discuss various aspects relative to the team. Here are just a few short takeaways from Wednesday’s events.

Payton believes the Broncos are building something better. The past is the past. The time to become winners is now.

Could a new training camp facility be in the works? It’s something they are seriously considering per Penner. And quite frankly, think it’s something they will do.

How about new uniforms? It’s going to take some time, but Leech is spearheading those efforts and let the fans know a revamp is an absolute certainty.

There was a lot to take away from Wednesday’s affairs, but the best is yet to come. With that in mind, let’s talk about some bold predictions for the Broncos and their training camp endeavors. I’ll give you three of mine and would love to hear some of your biggest predictions for what transpires over the next few weeks.

1. The Broncos swing a trade to fortify their defensive line

I think the Broncos are in store for a winning season with the roster they have now. That being said, I also believe there are some significant question marks on the roster. The quality and depth of their defensive line is a primary one. A concern I had before Eyioma Uwazurike got his suspension for gambling.

Those who are already here and ready to compete will certainly have the first shot to impress the coaches. But what happens if some of the younger players don’t impress? What would Denver do if a player got injured?

The Broncos are going to need someone with quality experience. Rather than rolling the dice and waiting on the wealth of cuts from other teams, I hope they make a bold move and get a veteran player who can get quality snaps in the defensive trenches. Perhaps they could use some of their surplus at wide receiver to acquire one.

Who might that person be? I’m not sure—but if anyone has suggestion feel free to throw their name in the comments section.

2. Tyler Badie earns the Broncos’ third running back spot

Javonte Williams is ahead of schedule and the team signed Samaje Perine in free agency. Those two have the ability to form an impact duo in the Mile High City. But who the Broncos keep behind them is anyone’s guess.

Here’s mine—Tyler Badie.

After an impressive collegiate career with the Missouri Tigers, Badie was picked in the sixth-round by the Baltimore Ravens. He didn’t make their final 53-man roster and the Broncos poached him from their practice squad last winter. I thought that was a great movie.

Their loss will be the Broncos’ gain in 2023. He has plus ability as a receiver out of the backfield and showed that in his sole appearance against the Chargers in Denver’s season finale last year. I think he’s a great fit for what Payton loves to do on offense and should be a good gadget player for them who can help diversify their offense.

3. No Undrafted Rookie Free Agents makes the final 53-man roster

One of the great story lines to come out of camp each year is that an undrafted rookie free agent has made the squad. In fact, that has happened every season but one over the past 19 years. The last time one failed to do so was in 2015.

You know what happened that season? The Broncos won the Super Bowl. Maybe that is the trick to adding another Lombardi Trophy to the franchise’s ranks. (I’m kidding.)

But seriously, I don’t think any player from this year’s UDFA crop makes it. How about you? What do you guys think? Sound off in the comments and let me know if I’m dead wrong about this.

As always—thanks for reading. Here are a handful of stories for today’s installment of Horse Tracks.

Broncos News and Tidbits

Broncos coach Sean Payton criticizes NFL’s gambling policy: ‘Shame on us’ - The Athletic

Payton’s comments came a day after the league indefinitely suspended Eyioma Uwazurike for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season.

Five Broncos on roster bubble as training camp opens

A look at players who could be on the bubble in Denver.

Greg Penner expects Denver Broncos to make fans proud | 9news.com

Greg Penner held his first-ever Denver Broncos training camp opening press conference Wednesday (July 26, 2023).

Woody Paige: Hard road can lead to happy ending for suspended Broncos player Eyioma Uwazurike | Denver Broncos | denvergazette.com

Woody gives his thoughts on the Uwazurike situation.

NFL News and Tidbits

For Ron Rivera, the excuses are gone, and the results must improve - The Washington Post

With Daniel Snyder gone, Washington Commanders Coach Ron Rivera will now be judged only on his results. They better improve.

Bears look for Fields to make jump after trading for Moore, adding to offensive line

The Bears are hoping that Justin Fields develops into their long-term quarterback.

Unconcerned about a suspension, Tyreek Hill is "cooperating" with the NFL - NBC Sports

Tyreek Hill admits to making a "boneheaded mistake" at marina on June 18.

Top 10 cornerbacks entering the 2023 NFL season

Brian Baldinger provides his ranking of the top 10 CBs entering the 2023.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard 'fine' with tag: I'm ready to 'focus on the main thing and just stick to winning'

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is focused on winning rather than playing under the franchise tag, and he believes he's ready for whatever the Dallas offense throws his way.