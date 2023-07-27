Broncos roster review: cornerback Tremon Smith

Originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, cornerback Tremon Smith has already made quite a few switches in his career thus far — including the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, and Houston Texas, and now with the Denver Broncos.

Born and raised in Anniston, Alabama, he played for Saks High School where he saw plenty of action as both a quarterback and a defensive back.

Smith’s reputation was further built during his college career at Central Arkansas, where he recorded a total of 15 interceptions and 53 passes defended. He also gained recognition as PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2018.

Tremon Smith goes the distance! 98-yard kick return TD #WeAreTexans



: #HOUvsJAX on CBS

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/WbuZkfciIm — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021

Quick Stats:

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 190lbs

40: 4.3

Experience: 6 years

Game Stats

Smith began his career in 2018 as the 196th overall pick of the NFL Draft, going to the Chiefs. He started one game and appeared in 14, functioning in most of them as a kick returner — although he did complete five tackles (4 solo, one assist). In 2019, he was waived by the KC Chiefs and picked up by GB.

Though the Packers initially waived him and signed him to the practice squad, they later elevated him to active roster for a few months. Within seven games he managed three tackles, seven punts returned, and 13 kickoff returns for 303 yards in seven games.

After spending some time on the Eagles’ practice squad, Smith joined the Colts in 2020 and appeared in ten games, starting none of them. His career the following year, which would take place in in Houston, was more lucrative. He played 17 games — starting two of them — and completed a fumble recovery as well as 21 tackles.

The cornerback followed this up with the same amount of games in 2022, which was easily his best stat year yet, with two interceptions (one with a 26-yard return), three forced fumbles, four passes defended, and 22 tackles with one tackle for loss.

2023 season: looking forward

Back in March, when Smith was first signed by the Broncos, HC Sean Payton remarked on his versatility. Even if he doesn’t qualify as a starter this year, he may well contribute in a few areas, especially with his speed.

“With Smith, I see a player that obviously competes outside of corner,” Payton shared, “I see an elite special teams player. Corner, special teams—I see 24 snaps. You have to look at it that way. The vision is pretty clear.”

Smith is currently listed as third string on RCB after Damarri Mathis and Riley Moss. Now that training camp has started, we’ll soon be getting a clearer picture of his coming role.