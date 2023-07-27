Broncos roster review: guard Ben Powers

One of the biggest upgrades to this Denver Broncos roster came with the signing of free agent Ben Powers. He instantly represents a huge upgrade at guard for this offensive line.

Powers was a stud in Baltimore last year. He’s a young player who the Ravens didn’t or couldn’t pay and the Broncos are reaping the benefits of the situation. He hit the free agent market in stride in a season that saw him rank top ten in both run blocking (78.8%) and pass blocking (93.2%) win rates.

#74 Ben Powers:

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 310 pounds | Age: 26 years old

Experience: 5 years | College: Oklahoma

How he fits with the Broncos

I see Ben Powers as THE perfect match to have across from our own Quinn Meinerz. They have the potential to be one of the best pair of guards in the NFL in 2023. Both are big, mean, dominant guards who play with power and excellent technique on the inside.

I’ve been talking about the Broncos' need to get away from smaller zone-blocking style players up front. I’m ecstatic to see coach Sean Payton making the changes to get this offensive line modernized. Powers is going to be opening up holes for a rejuvenated run game that hopefully reinvents the Broncos’ offense from the ground up (pun intended).

Final Word

Powers is a starting guard for this team. His job is secure. The main goals for this guy are to learn the playbook, get in synch with the starting line, and stay healthy. Other than that, we’ll see you in the regular season steamrolling kids.