Broncos running back Javonte Williams says he has been cleared for contact but is unsure if he will play in the preseason

After day two of the Denver Broncos' acclimation period before their official start to training camp tomorrow, running back Javonte Williams met with the media. The powerful back told reporters that he has been cleared for contact but is unsure if he will play in the preseason or not. He stated that the decision to play in the preseason or not is up to the Broncos coaches.

As we know, Javonte Williams has made a miraculous comeback from a serious knee injury. He told reporters, the original timetable he was given was anywhere from one full year to 18 months. Well, he was back on the field for OTA’s in May and practiced all offseason before avoiding the PUP and being ready for training camp. Now, the physical runner cleared another hurdle and has been cleared for contact.

Now the question is, will Javonte Williams play in the preseason? Or will the Broncos coaches be cautious and sit him out of these meaningless games? He says it is up to the coaches and I believe they will play it safe, but also get him on the field for a series or two. Having him enter the season without being hit, taking a snap, and just proving to himself that he can do it would be a mistake. Give him a handful of carries to shake off that anxiety and rust and just get back to normal before these games start to count.

Javonte has been running smoothly all offseason since he returned and has reportedly been making cuts with ease. We are not seeing any noticeable limps or favoring of his knee which is always great news. He looks healthy and everything we have seen from him during these two ramp-up practices should have Broncos Country feeling very good about their powerful runner.

