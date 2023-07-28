 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Broncos training camp: Day 1 Live updates

The Denver Broncos have taken the field for Day 1 of training camp. Join the discussion on today’s happenings here in the comments section.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos had two “acclimation” practices to open training camp, but that still means today is Day 1 and the first actual day that fans will be able to attend to view practice sessions.

In year’s past, we would have these live update threads tracking tweets from the media during the practice sessions. However, Head Coach Sean Payton has locked down reporting in Dove Valley this year and we may not have any media updates until practice is over. If that is the case, we’ll be monitoring fan-driven content instead. If this post is a complete bust, then we’ll have to look at doing something after practice is over.

Technically, this will be Day 1 of Broncos Camp despite the first two days being closed to the public. We did get significant updates around that first day, but the second day was dominated by some rather spicy comments from Payton regarding the 2022 Broncos.

Keep up to date below as the local media reports from Broncos camp live and feel free to discuss with the community in the comments section in this post.

Broncos training camp Day 1 live updates

