Broncos activate WR Kendall Hinton from the PUP and sign WR Michael Bandy

The Denver Broncos have announced that they have activated Hall of Fame wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the physically unable to perform list(PUP). They also announced they have signed former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Michael Bandy. To make room for Bandy, the team announced that they have waived recently signed wide receiver Nick Williams.

We've activated WR Kendall Hinton from the Physically Unable to Perform list and signed WR Michael Bandy.



According to the Broncos, Hinton passed his physical and will now join the team on the field for today’s official first practice of Training Camp. This does help Hinton’s odds of making the 53-man roster, but the longtime Broncos receiver is on the bubble and will need a strong camp and preseason to crack the week one roster.

Michael Bandy is a 5-10, 190-pound receiver who has spent the past two seasons on the Chargers roster. The former undrafted rookie played in a total of 11 total games over the past two seasons for the Chargers, including 10 games last season. In those 10 games last season, Bandy had 10 receptions for 89 yards. The former San Diego State wide receiver has a Rugby background, so he will be an interesting one to watch as we progress through camp and the preseason.

To make room for Bandy, the Broncos waived wide receiver Nick Williams. He has bounced on and off the Broncos roster this offseason. He was first waived after the team signed veteran pass rusher Frank Clark but was brought back earlier this week. However, after a few practices the team decided to move on once again and viewed Bandy, whom they just worked out, as a better option for them moving forward.