Report: Defensive lineman Shelby Harris visited the Broncos today

According to KOA’s Brandon Krisztal, the Denver Broncos hosted former defensive lineman Shelby Harris for a visit today. Harris was part of the Russell Wilson trade but was released by the Seahawks during the winter. Now, he may be having a reunion with the Broncos and solidifying their defensive line.

Per Wire: former Broncos DL Shelby Harris visited the Broncos today. Despite playing in Seattle last year, his family makes Denver their full-time home.

If he does re-sign here, I’ve already made a mock-up of what he’d look like in a Broncos uniform.@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/KYuQHa7SP0 — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) July 28, 2023

The Broncos lost second-year defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely because of a suspension due to betting on games last season. That left a pretty big hole along the Broncos' defensive line that already was lacking depth to begin with. If signed, Harris would likely start for the Broncos opposite of Zach Allen and significantly improve their defensive line immediately.

He would likely slide in as a starter opposite of Zach Allen and give the Broncos two linemen who can and will deflect the pass. We saw Shelby “Swat” Harris do it many times with the team in the past and Allen did it with Arizona after learning from the best in J.J. Watt.

This would be a home run signing by the Broncos. Their defensive line depth is a question mark and this would allow the team to let those guys figure it out while having three unquestioned starters already on the roster. Add in he knows the team, is a fan favorite, and has played for and excelled under Vance Joseph in the past.

I have no sources, but if a player is visiting someplace this time of the year, they are most likely signing. So, I would expect some news about this to trickle in at some point tonight or tomorrow before the Broncos take the field for day two of training camp.