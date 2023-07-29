A look at Shelby Harris’ stats in Denver and Seattle

Former Bronco, Shelby Harris, has been reported to be eyeing a return to the Denver Broncos after being included in the deal last season for Russell Wilson before the 2022 season. Harris played in Denver for five years, playing all 16 games in four out of those five seasons and during his best season with the team in 2019 he recorded six sacks, 49 combined tackles, eight tackles for a loss, six QB hits, 11 pressures, and had nine passes defended.

Harris posted PFF ratings of 76.3, 90.0 (only played 36% of snaps that season), 76.8, 88.3, and 61.3 during his years with the team spanning from 2017-2021. Harris would be a valuable, veteran, big body to add to the defensive line, especially since the Broncos recently lost defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike for the 2023 season due to him violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Harris played 55% of snaps for the Seattle Seahawks defense and was tied for 12th among interior defensive lineman in run stuffs with 11 last season. Despite Harris being a solid depth option for many defenses, Seattle was able to clear $8.9 million in cap space by releasing the 31 year-old.

