2023 Broncos training camp: Day 2 Live updates

It seems every year we end up with multiple versions of what “Day” Denver Broncos training camp is on. We’ve decided to only cover the public days where fans are in attendance, which makes this Day 2 in that regard.

Yesterday, the team had a pretty good practice session that saw the defense win the day in most regards. Russell Wilson didn’t look flashy, but used his legs a lot more. It’ll be fun to see him come along and potentially rebound in 2023 under Sean Payton’s watch. The team also visited with defensive lineman Shelby Harris on Friday, so he could be a name to watch for in the coming weeks.

For fans, today will mark the ‘Back Together Weekend” event. Tickets to this event sold out in minutes, so we should expect a very family-friendly and fan-heavy coverage today from the local media. Fans will also be able to take pictures with the Broncos new alternate helmet design released a few days ago.

Keep up to date below as the local media reports from Broncos camp live and feel free to discuss with the community in the comments section in this post.

Broncos training camp Day 2 live updates

That is one BIG old-school D pic.twitter.com/8LurGT4BXW — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 29, 2023

Garett Bolles appears to be practicing today. The team is working him back after a major injury last year. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 29, 2023

Everyone but Mike McGlinchey (personal reasons) is out here for #BroncosCamp practice. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 29, 2023

Happy #BackTogetherWeekend!



Pres. @dleech9 kicked things off by handing out alternate helmet-themed flags to #BroncosCountry as they entered. pic.twitter.com/rp96X4GY6S — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 29, 2023

The crowd giving some love to Russell Wilson and Jerry Jeudy.



Brilliant commentary in the background from the great @alexisraeperry:



“Russell Wilson in such great shape this year.” pic.twitter.com/bJvc1QJIZv — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 29, 2023

Music is so back for Back Together Weekend. pic.twitter.com/GL7CGVM0gh — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) July 29, 2023

Pretty remarkable: Javonte Williams has practiced in all four of the Broncos practices so far in camp. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 29, 2023

How many TD passes for this guy in 2023? pic.twitter.com/nZCZ97rk68 — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) July 29, 2023

#BroncosCamp is in full swing!



Lots of fans out here for Back Together Weekend. pic.twitter.com/VYH0sFk6ip — Sydney Jones (@sydneyajones_) July 29, 2023

The QBs ready for Day 2️⃣‼️#KOABroncosCamp | PDC Energy pic.twitter.com/5yih3PgWG9 — KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM (@KOAColorado) July 29, 2023

Looks like the Well Off Media crew from #CUBuffs is here today on sidelines #Denver7 #Broncos pic.twitter.com/RH7HPEQSTz — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) July 29, 2023

Drew Sanders is so fluid in the way he moves. Long strides, covers lots of ground quickly. Not a lot of wasted movement. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) July 29, 2023

Pat Surtain, Caden Sterns and Justin Simmons running through drills. pic.twitter.com/R7xTtNs0Eh — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 29, 2023

Sean Payton said RB Javonte Williams and WR Tim Patrick would be part of “group 1” that includes players coming back from injury that would spend camp with a mix of going full, being limited and days off to ease them back. Patrick and Williams have now practiced four straight… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 29, 2023

Russell Wilson starts strong in 7on7s today after a tougher day yesterday, highlighted by finding a wide-open Perine down the field and hitting Jerry Jeudy for 20 yards. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 29, 2023

Jerry Jeudy dropped a shirt pass in 7on7s. Russell Wilson went right back to him on the next play for a gain of 20. I like Wilson going right back to Jeudy. And it worked. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 29, 2023

Jarrett Stidham with a bad throw over the middle in 7-on-7 that Faion Hicks easily picked off.



Elsewhere, Greg Dulcich against Drew Sanders is a good watch. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) July 29, 2023

Courtland Sutton with a beautiful leaping catch on the sideline with a nice toe tap.



Pass would have likely never have gotten off though. Nick Bonitto appeared to have sacked Wilson coming off the left side. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 29, 2023

First play of 11 on 11, Javonte Williams shows burst and cutback for nice run. Impressive where he is in his recovery. Wilson climbed pocket next and completed nice sideline pass to leaping Sutton. Might have been sacked in game. But good finish #Denver7 #Broncos — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) July 29, 2023

Javonte Williams is taking team reps againtoday. Really impressive. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 29, 2023

Badie just got loose on a run! He’s looking to put a vice grip on RB3



McClaughlin quickly answers with a slippery run of his own though!



Make sure you’re watching that RB battle this preseason — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) July 29, 2023

Tensions rising at camp. Nothing more than that. But keep an eye on it. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 29, 2023

We’re about halfway through practice and Russ hasn’t missed a throw.



— Henry Chisholm (@HenryChisholm) July 29, 2023

Crisp start for Russell Wilson, who completed three of his four passes in the first 7-v-7 — lone incompletion was a drop — and then dropped a pass to Courtland Sutton on the sideline in the first team period, with No. 14 making a stellar, twisting, toe-tap grab. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) July 29, 2023

Thomas Incoom with a big splash play! Tore into the backfield and forced a quick pass. Probably a sack, and at least a QB hit in a live game — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) July 29, 2023

The Broncos’ pass rush has been relentless today on Russell Wilson. Coming from the edges and up the middle.



Tough on the offensive line when pads aren’t on. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 29, 2023

Frank Clark & Randy Gregory coaching up the young edge rushers. #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/wkmYz6DxuL — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) July 29, 2023

Russell Wilson ➡️ Courtland Sutton



FILL IN THE BLANK: They’ll connect for ____ TDs in 2023.#KOABroncosCamp | PDC Energy pic.twitter.com/7pzl7flgnz — KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM (@KOAColorado) July 29, 2023

Maher and Fry in a kicking battle



Maher was consistently hitting this guy in the hands. Lots of leg, and right down the center



Fry was kicking it onto the same deck, but wasn’t LITERALLY hitting the guy like Maher. Maher’s accuracy was reminiscent of those mid-00s fantasy ads pic.twitter.com/8R280fD0Ko — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) July 29, 2023

Pat Surtain in smothering cover on a deep ball from Russell Wilson. Got his hands on the ball but not able to come down with it — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 29, 2023

Pat Surtain II: Still good.



Just had a near pick in 11-on-11 while covering a deep pass to Jerry Jeudy. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) July 29, 2023

Awesome battle down the sidelines between Jeudy and PS2 on a deep ball



Next two plays see Russ miss a wide open receiver on a pass and get a ball batted at the line Bonitto



Bonitto having a GREAT day! Has gotten the best of Bolles a couple times — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) July 29, 2023

“Zach Allen is EATING this camp”—@BriMaestas303



I agree. A ferocious pass rusher



Been creating a lot of pressure today — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) July 29, 2023

Russell Wilson looked better today. Wasn’t asked to do much, but he executed. Best play was a 20-yard completion to Courtland Sutton on the sideline where he stepped up in the pocket. Likely would have been sacked by Bonitto, but Russ worked the play well.



Lot of pressure today — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 29, 2023

Another day of post practice wind sprints. (Gassers as Steve Atwater called em.). #oldschool #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) July 29, 2023