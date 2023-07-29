 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Broncos training camp: Day 2 Live updates

The Denver Broncos have taken the field for Day 2 of training camp. Join the discussion on today’s happenings here in the comments section.

NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

It seems every year we end up with multiple versions of what “Day” Denver Broncos training camp is on. We’ve decided to only cover the public days where fans are in attendance, which makes this Day 2 in that regard.

Yesterday, the team had a pretty good practice session that saw the defense win the day in most regards. Russell Wilson didn’t look flashy, but used his legs a lot more. It’ll be fun to see him come along and potentially rebound in 2023 under Sean Payton’s watch. The team also visited with defensive lineman Shelby Harris on Friday, so he could be a name to watch for in the coming weeks.

For fans, today will mark the ‘Back Together Weekend” event. Tickets to this event sold out in minutes, so we should expect a very family-friendly and fan-heavy coverage today from the local media. Fans will also be able to take pictures with the Broncos new alternate helmet design released a few days ago.

Keep up to date below as the local media reports from Broncos camp live and feel free to discuss with the community in the comments section in this post.

Broncos training camp Day 2 live updates

