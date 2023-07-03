Horse Tracks: Happy 4th Broncos Country!

Happy 4th, Broncos Country!

HEADLINES

Mike Holmgren experienced "very curious," "very attentive" Russell Wilson in Seattle - NBC Sports

With Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson at a career crossroads, there's a question as to whether his subpar performance in 2022 was an aberration or a new, post-Seahawks normal.

Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew describes Calvin Ridley as a "mismatch nightmare" - NBC Sports

In 2021, receiver Calvin Ridley instantly became known more for what he did off the field than for anything he had ever done on it.

Ex-Cowboys OC Kellen Moore calls Dak Prescott 'the best leader I've ever been around, easily' - CBSSports.com

Moore, now the Chargers OC, was with Prescott in Dallas for seven seasons

Panthers backup QB Andy Dalton views himself as a starter: 'I don't think there are 32 guys better than me' - CBSSports.com

Dalton also thinks he can help the next generation of quarterbacks

Kellen Moore says Chargers will be 'throwing in a different jet stream' due to size of wide receiver corps - CBSSports.com

The Chargers have a super-sized corps of pass-catchers

Chiefs' Richie James likes 'everything' about joining K.C., calls Andy Reid 'smartest' and 'greatest' coach - CBSSports.com

James says he is ready to contribute to the Chiefs however they need him