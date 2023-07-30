Randy Gradishar, Dan Reeves, Mike Shanahan named HOF Finalists

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Randy Gradishar, Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan are one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

All three former members of the Denver Broncos advanced to the final 12 of their respective categories, Gradishar in the Seniors and Reeves and Shanahan in the Contributors.

The Coach/Contributor Committee will choose one of the remaining 12 for final consideration for the Class of 2024 on Aug. 15. The Seniors Committee will select three of the remaining 12 for final consideration on Aug. 22.

Hopefully this is the year for Gradishar (and Shanahan) to finally get in the HOF. https://t.co/UCUsxVSsGA — Ian St. Clair (@IanStClair) July 27, 2023

As Gradishar told the Denver Gazette: “It’s a nice honor to still be remembered and to be in this last 12. I’m just glad my name is still out there and that I still have a chance. It’s been 30-some years that I’ve been through this process. Maybe this could be the year.”

One would think Gradishar and Shanahan have a great shot. But since Gradishar has been here so many times, you never know. That’s especially true for Gradishar since the Seniors Committee will choose three to advance. As for Shanahan, he’s one of the best coaches in the history of the NFL who is still shaping the league with his revolutionary offense.

Hopefully, this is the year that one of them gets the nod.

Broncos News

'That mindset needs to be present here': Broncos embrace postseason goals and the work that must come first

As the Broncos continue with their first week of training camp, Head Coach Sean Payton acknowledged the team must hold the mindset that it’s capable of earning a postseason berth.

‘I’m really glad with my choice’: DE Zach Allen making comfortable transition to Broncos’ defensive line

Allen said he is looking forward to ‘focusing on football 100 percent’ after his big move.

Jerry Rosburg provided structure for the Denver Broncos | 9news.com

As interim head coach, Jerry Rosburg asked Russell Wilson to surrender his office and in-house access for personal coaches.

Broncos and Javonte Williams' are confident in speedy recovery - ESPN - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

Williams' speedy recovery from a right ACL tear last year has the Broncos confident about his return to the field this season.

NFL News

49ers sign ex-RB Frank Gore to team's personnel department - ESPN

Franchise leading rusher Frank Gore has joined the 49ers in a front office role with the personnel department, where he will help with player evaluation.

Titans' Derrick Henry, NFL running backs are fighting a lost cause

The Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry is at the forefront of efforts by the NFL's top running backs to curb the declining market for their services.

Vikings looking at options to move Danielle Hunter, sources say - ESPN

The Vikings have made former Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter available in a trade, sources told ESPN, as the two sides have been unable to agree on a new contract.

Ezekiel Elliott free agency: Former Cowboys RB visiting Patriots, per report - CBSSports.com

Elliott could be the latest veteran to revive his career in New England

NFL news: Bengals got positive update on Joe Burrow injury

NFL news: Bengals got a positive update on Joe Burrow's injury.